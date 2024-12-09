The Simple Cutting Trick For Making The Longest Strands Of Spaghetti Squash

Once fall hits, it's officially winter squash season. If you're into the low-carb thing (or you're up on the plants as pasta food trend), spaghetti squash is likely your best friend. Unlike other types of squash, which typically get roasted so that their interior becomes soft enough to get cut into pieces or mashed up, spaghetti squash gets sliced in half and roasted or microwaved, but then you take a fork to the inside flesh and it turns, magically, into spaghetti-like strands. Most of us slice it lengthwise across the squash, but there is a way to cut it to get much longer strands.

To get the longest, most spaghetti-like strands out of your spaghetti squash, instead of cutting it lengthwise, cut it crosswise, around the middle of the vegetable. The strands of a spaghetti squash actually run around the interior in a circular fashion, versus in the long, oval shape, so by cutting the squash essentially "with the grain," you're preserving them, rather than cutting them in half.