Whatever Happened To Montana's Infamous Nut Burger?

If you ever find yourself scrolling around online, looking up famous eateries in each state to add to your road trip bucket list (which is an everyday occurrence for all of us Guy Fieri wannabes at Takeout), you may have come across a mention of Matt's Place. This Butte, Montana restaurant is renowned for an oddball item called the nut burger. When you see that Matt's dates back to the Great Depression, the same era that brought us penny-pinching food substitutes like water pie and mock apple pie, you might assume that a nut burger is some kind of early 20th-century veggie burger. While meat rationing in the U.K. did prompt the spread of nut cutlets, which are patties made from ground nuts, Matt's nut burger is no such thing. Montana has long been cattle country, and the base of the nut burger is a beef patty, while the nuts merely serve as a condiment.

If you're intrigued by the concept of a nut-topped burger and you plan to be passing through Butte, we've got some sad news for you: Matt's seems to be gone for good. The last owner died in 2021, and although the restaurant's been on the market ever since, it seems that no one has purchased it at the time of writing. Even if any would-be restaurateurs do take over the site, there's no guarantee they'll keep either the Matt's name or the menu.