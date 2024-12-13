Ask an adult what their favorite fruit is and you'll likely get a range of answers. If a recent YouGov USA poll is anything to go by, strawberries, bananas, apples, and green grapes will probably make an appearance. Oranges, as an ever-popular halftime snack, will likely be mentioned, too. However, one fruit that might not get a mention is the persimmon.

Looking somewhat like a tomato, persimmons are an incredibly versatile fruit that boast a whole range of characteristics. Some are firm and astringent, others soft and sweet. Add to this the tree's ability to grow in a variety of environments and it is not difficult to see why the fruit has been highly prized in East Asia for thousands of years. While the United States does boast two of its own native persimmon varieties, the fruit has fallen out of favor since North America was colonized. In past decades, few Americans even knew what a persimmon was.

Thanks to the growing popularity of various Asian cuisines in the U.S., the persimmon is starting to get the attention it deserves. Because of this, the fruit is also becoming more widely available. Given the fruit's growing prominence in the West, we thought it a good time to put together this basic guide on everything you should know about persimmons.