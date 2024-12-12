The New Year's Eve Tradition That Promises A Fruitful Upcoming Year

During the majority of the year, food mainly serves as a source of nourishment. But when a holiday rolls around, certain foods take on another function. Many cultures look at what they eat and drink as symbols that represent the meaning behind a celebrated holiday. New Year's Eve is a holiday with a two-fold outlook: a retrospective appreciation for the past year and a forward-looking optimism for an upcoming year of literal and figurative fortune. Various ethnic groups around the world channel their hope for a prosperous and healthy year within celebratory food, and many ring in the New Year with round fruit.

For many cultures, round fruit — with a shape similar to that of a coin — symbolizes money, and eating round fruit is said to increase one's luck for a productive and prosperous year. In the Philippines, the custom varies between preparing 12 or 13 different round fruits, such as apples, pineapples, oranges, and grapes. Certain European countries share this tradition, but they tend to stick to 12 fruits. Eating 12 grapes at midnight is also a tradition in Spanish and Latin American communities, which represents kicking off a fruitful year ahead. In both traditions, the number 12 correlates to the 12 months in a year and reflects a holistic hope for a successful year.