The Significance Of Black-Eyed Peas And Collard Greens For Kwanzaa

My memories of Kwanzaa are all of my grandmother's dinner table. She had thick red glassware with matching plates, cups, and bowls. She always spent weeks hunting for black candles that sat in the middle of the table. The food itself was part of the décor. The colors all seemed to represent the colors of Kwanzaa since the greens (always collard) and the black-eyed peas were always front and center. As a kid, I didn't know that everything had a meaning and importance for the next year, from the red glassware to the yellow cornbread. I also didn't know that the wishes for wealth and luck came from the collard greens and the black-eyed peas.

As an adult, I looked up the elements of Kwanzaa and discovered that the black-eyed peas symbolized luck and hope, while the collard greens symbolized money or wealth. Both foods have been a part of Black culture since slavery, and Kwanzaa highlights their importance in the history of the culture. The holiday was created in 1966 amidst the Civil Rights Movement to celebrate the African diaspora and uplift African American people. The holiday blends traditions that originated with enslaved Africans brought to the U.S. via the Transatlantic slave trade with African terms and practices. The result is a seven day celebration with food, music, and storytelling. The food holds great significance.