The Ingredients You Need To Make Vegetarian Beans And Rice Taste Meaty

For those who aren't particularly fond of mushrooms or are looking for a more direct source of protein, plant-based alternatives like Field Roast sausages or Beyond Meat beef crumbles are game-changers. Slice the vegan sausages into coins, brown them with spices, and toss them into the beans for a satisfying and protein-rich bite. The 'beef' crumbles can be cooked with onions, peppers, and garlic to mimic the heartiness of traditional ground pork or beef.

If you're someone who prefers whole foods over packaged alternatives, there are various diverse methods for concocting plant-based protein bases. Consider blending walnuts with oats, smoked paprika, soy sauce, and a splash of olive oil to create a robust and nutritious crumble. Or you could toss some quinoa into your rice to increase the dish's protein intake. Regardless of what plant-based protein elements you prefer, the true secret to great vegetarian rice and beans lies in the spice cabinet.

"Vegetable bouillon could also help to add some of that extra flavor and depth typically provided by pork," Abreu added. Vegetable bouillon cubes or paste amplify umami with concentrated seasonings like garlic, onion, and herbs. When added to the cooking liquid, they infuse the dish with a slow-simmered richness. Other seasonings and herbs like cumin, cayenne pepper, thyme, oregano, and bay leaves can lend an earthy aroma that balances the dish. And a dash of liquid smoke can create a smoky profile associated with cured meats. Meat-free doesn't always have to mean flavor-free — it simply means you need to get a little more creative with your recipes!