The Ingredients You Need To Make Vegetarian Beans And Rice Taste Meaty
Rice and beans are probably one of the most iconic culinary fusions, beloved in kitchens around the globe for their simplicity, affordability, and nutritional value. The versatility and health benefits of beans — from black and kidney to garbanzo and lentils — make them a universal favorite, providing endless combinations to suit local flavors and traditions. Together, rice and beans form a complete protein and contain all nine amino acids, making them a vital source of nourishment for generations.
The Takeout recently had the opportunity to speak with Chef Alex Abreu, executive chef at Vela Seaport and Deck 12 in Boston, who offered a few suggestions to give rice and beans a meatier texture without needing to use any meat at all. While the dish is traditionally paired with pork or chicken for added flavor and protein, vegetarians can still recreate the hearty, savory depth of meats using plant-based substitutes. "For vegetarian red beans and rice, you could add ingredients like mushrooms for their umami-rich, meaty flavor," Abreu told The Takeout.
Use mushrooms to give rice and beans more texture and flavor
When it comes to recipes like red beans and rice, which are traditionally served with pork, Abreu recommended using mushrooms since they are a natural umami powerhouse that can replicate the savory notes of meat. Sauté finely chopped cremini, shitake, or portobello mushrooms until golden brown to bring a meaty flavor and texture to your dish (make sure to give the mushrooms space when sautéing for a crispy and caramelized result).
No one is going to pretend that mushrooms taste identical to pork or other meats, but for many vegetarians that's actually a good thing. And if you're not eating meat but wishing you were, mushrooms will get you close enough to satisfy the craving. Mushrooms are packed with glutamates — natural compounds that deliver the savory, mouthwatering depth of flavor that sort of resembles the flavor profile of pork. While mushrooms don't offer as much protein, iron, zinc, or vitamin B12 as meat, they do provide several antioxidants and make for an ideal alternative for those trying to reduce their meat intake.
Other simple plant-based mix-ins that can elevate rice and beans
For those who aren't particularly fond of mushrooms or are looking for a more direct source of protein, plant-based alternatives like Field Roast sausages or Beyond Meat beef crumbles are game-changers. Slice the vegan sausages into coins, brown them with spices, and toss them into the beans for a satisfying and protein-rich bite. The 'beef' crumbles can be cooked with onions, peppers, and garlic to mimic the heartiness of traditional ground pork or beef.
If you're someone who prefers whole foods over packaged alternatives, there are various diverse methods for concocting plant-based protein bases. Consider blending walnuts with oats, smoked paprika, soy sauce, and a splash of olive oil to create a robust and nutritious crumble. Or you could toss some quinoa into your rice to increase the dish's protein intake. Regardless of what plant-based protein elements you prefer, the true secret to great vegetarian rice and beans lies in the spice cabinet.
"Vegetable bouillon could also help to add some of that extra flavor and depth typically provided by pork," Abreu added. Vegetable bouillon cubes or paste amplify umami with concentrated seasonings like garlic, onion, and herbs. When added to the cooking liquid, they infuse the dish with a slow-simmered richness. Other seasonings and herbs like cumin, cayenne pepper, thyme, oregano, and bay leaves can lend an earthy aroma that balances the dish. And a dash of liquid smoke can create a smoky profile associated with cured meats. Meat-free doesn't always have to mean flavor-free — it simply means you need to get a little more creative with your recipes!