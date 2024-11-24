Why You Need To Give Mushrooms Space When Sauteeing

Mushrooms are among some of the most versatile and beloved ingredients in the culinary world, prized for their earthy flavor and meaty texture. They're enjoyed in a multitude of savory recipes, from mushroom fajitas to cream of mushroom soup. Plus, when cooked correctly, they make for a popular meat substitute. Their rich umami taste, derived from glutamates and other natural compounds, gives them a depth of flavor that's satisfying and palatable.

Mushrooms offer a unique taste and texture unlike any vegetable or legume (mushrooms are fungus, not plants), but they aren't for everyone as their spongey, velvety texture may turn some people away. When it comes to cooking mushrooms, technique matters — especially if you want to unlock their full potential.

The Takeout recently had the chance to speak with Chef Rob Rubba, the James Beard Foundation's 2023 Outstanding Chef currently operating the Michelin-starred restaurant Oyster Oyster in Washington D.C. (Esquire's 2022 Restaurant of the Year). Rubba expounded on the optimal way to sauté mushrooms, which may come as a surprise to those who have grown accustomed to giving in to the sponginess of mushrooms, allowing them to get watery when sautéing as the water will eventually evaporate anyway. While this is true (and however you choose to sauté your mushrooms will still likely produce tasty results), Rubba explained how the specific process in which you sauté your mushrooms will result in significantly different outcomes.