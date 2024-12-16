Yes, Squash Skin Is Edible (But There Are Some You Won't Want To Eat)

Squash is a splendiferous vegetable (technically a fruit), with the species including everything from zucchini to pumpkin to rarer tyles like the super-long tromboncino and the adorably shaped patty pan. While people eat the skin of summer squash varieties, like zucchini, without a second thought, the skin of winter squashes, like pumpkins or butternuts, might give you pause. Technically, all squash skin is edible, but which ones are actually the most enjoyable to eat?

The one winter squash that has the most appetizing skin is the delicata. Its name is actually a giveaway — the squash's skin is delicate, more like a summer squash's outer layer. So, as the interior flesh cooks, the delicata's skin breaks down and becomes deliciously soft. Acorn squash is another vegetable that has tender skin when roasted, so you can cook your acorn squashes with the skin on, no peeling necessary. Finally, kabocha squash skin can be palatable as long as it's given enough cooking time to make it less toothsome. Not sure how to use this Japanese squash variety? Try this incredible kabocha squash sandwich, but consider leaving the skin on.