Is Pumpkin Skin Edible?

Most folks know that pumpkin seeds are edible. But ask someone if you can eat the skin of everyone's favorite fall squash, and you'll probably get head scratches and confused looks. Can you eat pumpkin skin?

Yes, pumpkin skins are edible. Actually, most of the produce you'll find in the grocery store has edible skin. But just because you can doesn't necessarily mean you should. While some people can eat mango skins without a problem, many can't: the skins contain the same allergen as poison ivy. The skin of butternut squash is too tough to eat, no matter how you roast, boil, or purée it. And while you can eat pineapple skin, it's pretty clear why you wouldn't want to. On the other hand, some skins, like peaches and potatoes, are fan favorites.

While pumpkin skins are pretty tough, they're still tasty when prepared the right way. They add texture to roast pumpkin and they're also incredibly nutritious. Pumpkin is already considered a superfood, and pumpkin skins pack even more nutrients than the flesh. Just remember to wash it like any other fruit or vegetable.

That said, not everyone can benefit from eating pumpkin skins. The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation notes that people with inflammatory bowel diseases should avoid eating foods with tough peels. Getting nutrients through vegetable stock is recommended, though, and boiling pumpkin skins into stock is a great way to use them up — even if you're not worried about your diet.