Your Ranch Dipping Cup Needs A Flavorful Top Layer

When you're talking about flavor combinations, pizza and ranch dip are like peanut butter and chocolate — they just work. But even when things pair well naturally, there's always room for additional improvement. Reese's proved this point when the company started creating peanut butter shapes to match the holidays: smiling pumpkins and spooky ghosts for Halloween, cute eggs for Easter, and adorable hearts for Valentine's Day. (We're still waiting on a turkey for Thanksgiving).

On the savory side, the same argument could be made, as pizza and ranch dip taste amazing together. But what if there was a way to elevate your ranch dipping cup and, therefore, your pizza? Perhaps a topping that is bursting with flavor — something slightly sweet that brings the heat but still melds perfectly with the tangy ranch and your favorite slice of pizza? Or maybe you'd prefer something bright and herbaceous with a hint of salt.

Bottomline: Your ranch dipping cup needs its own unique topping layer.