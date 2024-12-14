Why You Should Never Buy Produce At A Gas Station

Gas stations range from the monstrously huge and sparklingly clean — see Buc-ee's as a prime example — to the super small and dingy, with shades of gray in between. You can typically count on a public restroom, strong, hot coffee, and a variety of prepackaged snacks. As an alternative to the greasy breakfast sandwiches and pizza slices, some offer produce, typically in the form of bananas, apples, and oranges, but some more enterprising chains might offer potatoes, onions, or even avocados. While these efforts to keep the traveling populace healthy are to be commended, you should maybe skip these options.

The reason? Gas station produce does not see a lot of turnover, nor are the quality and storage situations as stringent as they would be at, say, a supermarket. Buy an apple at a gas station, and don't be surprised if you bite into it and find the flesh is mealy, or the bruising goes deep, because it is simply not fresh. You could be eating something that has not only sat in its basket for at least a few weeks, but was also handled by the dozens of people who picked it up and then didn't buy it (did you even wash the peel before your first bite? Didn't think so).