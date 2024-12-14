Here's How Long Coconut Water Lasts After Opening

Coconut water is a sweet, refreshing drink that is great on its own — especially if you're dehydrated or, ahem, hungover — and really fantastic blended into cocktails (or well-made smoothies, if you insist on being healthy). Most commonly sold in pop-top cans or resealable Tetra Pak containers (they look and feel kind of like milk cartons, but they have a twist on lid), you're not alone if you don't plan on drinking the entire container in one sitting. So how long do you have before you need to finish it?

Coconut water must be refrigerated after opening. Once you pop the seal on it, you have anywhere from two to five days to drink it up, though it's best to consume it as close as possible to when you opened it. The reason for the somewhat broad window is that some brands, like the very popular Vita Coco, do add vitamin C (also known as ascorbic acid) to help preserve the life of the water in addition to pasteurization, which most commercially available coconut waters do.