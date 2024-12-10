The Bougie Cooking Method For Chicken Nuggets You Can't Miss Out On

Chicken nuggies for dinner doesn't exactly scream upscale. In fact, it sounds more like the 'girl dinner' trend we wish we didn't have to mention. But, there's a way to elevate your homemade chicken nugget plate to make them juicier than ever — the sous vide method.

This cooking method is executed by vacuum sealing food in a bag and cooking it by submerging it in a low temperature water bath for an extended amount of time. While that may sound like one of the things about restaurants that leaves Jeremy Allen White in awe, it's a surprisingly common technique nowadays. This bougie method can be used on chicken nuggets made from scratch and frozen ones as well, you'll just need to extend the cook time even more for the frozen variety.

Two of the largest fast food coffee chains in the U.S. use the sous vide cooking method to make some of their popular breakfast menu items. In the fast food egg bite battle, both Dunkin' and Starbucks choose sous vide to make their respective bites. The method helps to create a creamy and fluffy texture for the egg bites. So, if a little water bath can do all that for a couple of eggs on a fast food chain menu, just imagine what it can do for your chicken nugget dinner.