Why The Lid Gets Stuck On A Boiling Pot And What To Do About It

Picture this: You're in the kitchen, the water's boiling, and you're just about ready to add that rigatoni or blanche some veggies. You reach for the lid, give it a tug — and it's stuck. Like, really stuck. Suddenly, your reputation as an aspiring chef is on the line. But don't worry! Here's why it happens and, more importantly, what you can do about it.

When you boil water, steam fills the pot. The steam starts to condense back into water because it's colder outside the pot, and the cooler air can't keep the steam in its vapor form. As the steam turns to liquid, it removes air from inside the pot, creating a vacuum and lowering the pressure. Meanwhile, the cooler air outside the pot has higher pressure, which pushes down on the lid, sealing it tightly and making it hard to lift.

To release the lid, take the pot off the heat to prevent it from getting even more stuck. Try twisting the lid while wearing oven mitts to avoid getting burned by the steam. If it still won't budge, place a hot, damp towel over the top and let it sit for a bit. The heat should equalize the pressure inside and outside the pot, freeing the lid for easy removal. If it's still being stubborn, try the process again. Before long, you'll have that lid off like a pro, saving both your meal — and your cooking cred!