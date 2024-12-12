Here's How Long Soy Milk Lasts After Opening

Soy milk rose in popularity in the 20th century after manufacturers in the good old U.S.A. figured out how to produce this beverage — which hails from China — in such a way so that the actual soy bean flavor isn't as pronounced. Now it's everywhere (unfortunately, for the rain forests), sold in grocery stores across the country (so you can easily make kong-guksu at home) and ultimately triggering the on-going milk wars with the dairy industry. But if you have a carton of soy milk in your fridge, you might be wondering exactly how long you have to finish an open container of the stuff before it starts to go bad.

Soy milk that has been properly refrigerated and handled can last up to 10 days once opened. If it has been refrigerated at the store it must continue to be kept cold at home. But the shelf-stable variety, which is sold in cartons on regular supermarket shelves, can be stored in a cool, dark pantry for three to four weeks after the date printed on the label. Once opened, however, it must be refrigerated and the clock will start ticking on the 10 days you have to finish it.