What Makes Canning Salt So Different From Table Salt?

It's pickling day! You've got your jars. You've got your vinegar. But you just realized you're fresh out of canning salt. You start eyeing your table salt and wonder the age-old question for novice canners: can you substitute table salt for canning salt? The answer? Mmm, better not. But why? What makes these kitchen staples so different from each other?

Unlike table salt, which is usually fortified with iodine and anti-caking agents, canning salt is pure no-frills sodium chloride. With the additives in table salt, it can wreak havoc in the world of pickling, turning your brines cloudy and your pickled veggies darker. For anyone wanting those Instagram-worthy jars of bright pink onions or Chicago-style giardiniera, canning salt is the way to go.

Another way these salts differ is in their texture. Canning salt's granules are extra fine so that they dissolve quickly and evenly for brines. This makes it perfect for fermentation projects and pickling where clarity and consistency really do matter. Table salt, on the other hand? Well, its coarser texture and extra ingredients make it less than ideal, especially if you're wanting that picture-perfect jar of pickles.