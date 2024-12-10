Kimchi Compound Butter Is The Flavor Bomb Your Dishes Need

Every now and then a culinary mash-up comes along that is so inspired you find yourself craving it every day. Think crab rangoon mozzarella sticks, reuben sandwich pizza, or even Heinz Mayochup, which conveniently combines a mixture of mayo and ketchup in one bottle. There's also the spicy Korean take on pimiento known as kimcheese. And then there's kimchi compound butter.

Butter with kimchi mixed through it is on a whole new level tastewise — a wild-sounding but nonetheless Delicious (with a capital D) take on a quintessential spread using one of Korea's most famous ingredients. While the recipe is simple — macerate kimchi in a food processor then fold the pulp into softened butter — the results are magical. (What is it about Asian ingredients and butter?) No matter the exact reason behind why it works, kimchi compound butter is a beautiful marriage between rich creamy dairy and the complex flavor profile of sour, umami-forward fermented cabbage. And it truly adds a bomb of flavor to anything you use it in or on.