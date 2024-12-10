Kimchi Compound Butter Is The Flavor Bomb Your Dishes Need
Every now and then a culinary mash-up comes along that is so inspired you find yourself craving it every day. Think crab rangoon mozzarella sticks, reuben sandwich pizza, or even Heinz Mayochup, which conveniently combines a mixture of mayo and ketchup in one bottle. There's also the spicy Korean take on pimiento known as kimcheese. And then there's kimchi compound butter.
Butter with kimchi mixed through it is on a whole new level tastewise — a wild-sounding but nonetheless Delicious (with a capital D) take on a quintessential spread using one of Korea's most famous ingredients. While the recipe is simple — macerate kimchi in a food processor then fold the pulp into softened butter — the results are magical. (What is it about Asian ingredients and butter?) No matter the exact reason behind why it works, kimchi compound butter is a beautiful marriage between rich creamy dairy and the complex flavor profile of sour, umami-forward fermented cabbage. And it truly adds a bomb of flavor to anything you use it in or on.
What should you use kimchi compound butter for?
Look, you could be no-frills and use kimchi butter on toast or your morning bagel. By all means, it will give that breakfast bread a savory kick that will perk you right up and complement any coffee. But kimchi compound butter can be used for so much more. Melt it into Mediterranean vegetables served with dinner or use it to sauté green beans, Brussels sprouts, or broccoli. It would also pair beautifully with sweet potatoes or even spaghetti squash roasted in the oven.
Take your proteins up a notch and let the butter melt over hot steaks, chicken, or pork. It even works with seafood — how about using kimchi butter the next time you make linguine with clams? This compound spread also pairs incredibly well with other traditional Asian flavors. Toss it with your fried rice to give it a glossy sheen and depth of flavor, or elevate your next cup of ramen by stirring in a pat.