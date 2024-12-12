The Ingredient You Should Never Add To Egg Muffins

If you're looking for bold flavor without the risk of sogginess, fear not; there are plenty of tried and true options. If you really have your heart set on tomatoes, sun-dried might be the best option for you, but if you're willing to step a little out of that comfort zone, try adding red peppers. I personally like them fresh, but my family prefers them roasted. Both deliver that tasty, sweet flavor, but without the excess water — the main difference being the crunch that fresh pepper brings to each bite. Craving something green? Add chopped spinach, sautéed kale, or green peppers. If you like a bit of kick, jalapeños can add a touch of color and a fun, healthy twist.

Consider diced ham, cooked bacon, or a sprinkle of cheese for a more indulgent touch. Gruyère and cheddar are always crowd-pleasers without exception, but pepper jack will give your egg muffins a nice kick. Want some spice? Add a dash of hot sauce or some fresh grated ginger to the egg mixture. And if you're a texture fanatic, mushrooms or caramelized onions can lend that perfect umami kick without compromising the muffin's structural integrity. I recommend dipping them in soy sauce between bites if you go this route.

Egg muffins are endlessly customizable, and with this super simple swap, you'll never miss the tomato — or their soggy results.