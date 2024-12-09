Forget Meal Prepping With Mason Jars. Here's A Much Better Alternative

If you were on Pinterest at any point in the 2010s, you likely saw a meal-prepping hack that made you want to go out and buy a bunch of mason jars. According to the internet, you could save time and money by packing a week's worth of salads into these vessels, that are normally used for canning foods. Many creators swore that the lettuce would stay crisp and fresh the entire time, so long as you put it in last. (If you rinse your lettuce, make sure you dry it thoroughly before storing as this will also help it stay fresh.) The whole mason jar thing was a fairly ingenious idea, but it's a decade later and probably time for an upgrade.

Instead of meal-prepping in mason jars, in the 2020s we do as the kitchen professionals do and use deli containers instead. Start with a set like this one from AOZITA, which comes with 24 pieces in three different sizes — you're bound to find uses for them beyond your lunches for the week. Most deli containers are leak-proof, so they're ideal for storing soups and sauces (or even that leftover half bottle of wine), and they're freezer-safe. Pretty much any time you need an airtight receptacle for something that needs to be frozen — cut up chicken breasts for next week's dinners or a carton of ice cream that sprang a leak on the drive home — you'll have the perfect go-to.