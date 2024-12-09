Why Beefsteak Tomatoes Are Named After A Meaty Dish

You might add tomatoes to your shopping list often, as their versatility makes them a worthy addition to casseroles, soups, and salads. Tomatoes come in many varieties, like cherry, Roma, and grape, each boasting a different texture, flavor, and use. One type that is hard to miss is the beefsteak tomato: It is one of the largest varieties, weighing anywhere from a whopping 1 to 4 pounds each.

The beefsteak name can be attributed to a few reasons, like its meaty texture, similar to a steak or thick slice of beef. Beefsteaks also have smaller seed cavities than other tomatoes, leaving room for more meat-like flesh. These beefy tomatoes are classified by their shape, containing different subtypes like Red Ponderosa, Coustralee, and Brandywines. They range in color from red, pink, and orange and can be anywhere from tart to sweet in taste.