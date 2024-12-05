The Simple Favor You Should Always Ask Your Fishmonger To Do

When it comes to seafood, there's no denying that fresh is always best. But there's a task that often gets overlooked when buying said fresh seafood: descaling the fish. While it might seem like a small favor, asking your fishmonger to descale your fish can save you time, effort, and a total headache if you're ready to face your fears and grill up that fish whole.

Scales are notorious for being stubborn, which can turn a simple recipe into a laborious task that completely sucks the joy out of cooking. Not to mention, unless you have a special tool for descaling the fish, you'll most likely have to use a spoon, which can tear up the flesh and make it harder to cook. Asking your fishmonger to prep your fish (clipping the fins in addition to descaling and gutting) means you can focus on frying or grilling up dinner without all that unnecessary fuss.