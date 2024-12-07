Our Favorite Firehouse Subs Hot Sauce Belongs On Every Sandwich
Arguably one of the best places to buy takeout, Firehouse Subs is hearing fans rejoice as they reintroduce the hot sauce bar back into their restaurants. Of the many hot sauce options available, we can't get enough of one kind in particular. Backdraft is the name of this hot sauce, and we want to add it to all of our sandwiches from now on — not to mention anything else that will hold still long enough.
Backdraft is a specific term used to describe an explosion of fire that occurs when new oxygen is introduced to a dying flame, so it makes a perfect name for the flavor explosion that goes down inside of every bottle. Called "the fireman's nightmare" out of respect for firefighters across the country, Backdraft is practically (but not actually) bubbling with flavors you wouldn't anticipate from the average bottle of hot sauce. Sometimes a company's marketing is spot on with their naming process, and in the case of Backdraft Fire Sauce, this is one of those times.
You could say we are fans of Backdraft Fire Sauce
Known for being the kind of sauce that is handy for grilling, Backdraft combines a number of sweet, savory, and spicy flavors together to provide heat without punching your taste buds with it. Habanero flavoring is able to truly stand out while not overpowering the entire sauce. We love a hot, hot sauce but there's no need to drown out the best parts of the flavor and Backdraft knows how to toe the line.
People who love hot sauce will agree that the right kind will make all the difference, enhancing everything from steak to sandwiches. Next time you're ordering a sandwich at Firehouse Subs, consider tying the whole meal together with an addition of Backdraft. Once you try this hot sauce, there is no going back. You'll end up wanting to place an order for your own bottle to keep at home. Improving virtually any meal with hot sauce is already a regular practice for tons of people, so go ahead and figure out why we're so obsessed with this one.