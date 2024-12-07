Our Favorite Firehouse Subs Hot Sauce Belongs On Every Sandwich

Arguably one of the best places to buy takeout, Firehouse Subs is hearing fans rejoice as they reintroduce the hot sauce bar back into their restaurants. Of the many hot sauce options available, we can't get enough of one kind in particular. Backdraft is the name of this hot sauce, and we want to add it to all of our sandwiches from now on — not to mention anything else that will hold still long enough.

Backdraft is a specific term used to describe an explosion of fire that occurs when new oxygen is introduced to a dying flame, so it makes a perfect name for the flavor explosion that goes down inside of every bottle. Called "the fireman's nightmare" out of respect for firefighters across the country, Backdraft is practically (but not actually) bubbling with flavors you wouldn't anticipate from the average bottle of hot sauce. Sometimes a company's marketing is spot on with their naming process, and in the case of Backdraft Fire Sauce, this is one of those times.