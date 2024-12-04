Why Is Ketchup So Hard To Pour From A Bottle?

This beloved red condiment is made from finely ground tomatoes, water, vinegar, sugar, spice, and everything nice, but it's the bits of tomato that make up the majority of its composition. It's this physical connection between the pulverized chunks of tomato that changes its viscosity and makes it more resistant to flow. Although it may feel impossible as you tap and grumble at the glass bottle, there's an easy way to force the ketchup out. Screw the cap back on the bottle, turn it upside down, and shake vigorously. In doing this, you're changing the viscosity of the ketchup, forcing it to behave as a liquid and break its solid composition through force.

Another secret hack, directly from Heinz themselves, is to turn the bottle at an angle and tap the little '57' etched into the neck of the bottle. The combination of the angle and the placement of tapping should force the ketchup to loosen, lower the viscosity, and make it flow. If you have a little more time, and the comfort of your kitchen, you can try placing the glass ketchup bottle into a pot of hot tap water. As the bottle heats up, the ketchup on the inside undergoes thermal expansion and its viscosity changes, making it easier for you to get it out of the bottle once the glass cools. Now that you know this condiment's secret to flowing smoothly, skip the awkward bottle slaps and pour like a pro.