How To Master The Cake Soak For An Extra Moist Dessert

If you've ever watched an episode of "The Great British Baking Show" or seen any aesthetically pleasing baking videos on TikTok, you've probably seen bakers pour a mysterious liquid over their cakes before they begin decorating. Sometimes they'll use a squeeze bottle and other times they'll use a pastry brush, but what you're seeing bakers apply to their freshly baked cakes is called a cake soak. Cake soaks are applied to cakes before decorating as a way to add more moisture and flavor to the cake and prevent the layers from drying out beneath the frosting. It literally soaks into the cake, hence the name.

To master a cake soak, and create an extra moist dessert, use an easy recipe of equal parts granulated sugar and water heated in a small saucepan. You can technically use a cake soak on any type of cake, but they're more common for sponge cakes such as a genoise cake or tiramisu, since they can readily absorb the liquid. An already dense cake, such as a pound cake, wouldn't reap the same benefits. The key is to balance the amount of liquid from the cake soak with the cake's texture, ensuring that it becomes tender without becoming too soggy.