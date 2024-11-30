Should You Be Storing Sweet Potatoes In The Refrigerator?

Winter is rapidly approaching, meaning it's prime growing season for hearty root vegetables. One of our favorites is the humble sweet potato. These tasty tubers are delicious, easy to prepare, and can be used in a ton of different recipes. You can even incorporate them into desserts like vegan chocolate frosting or sweet potato pie. If you're heading to the store, you should definitely pick some up, but when you get home, where should you keep them?

First of all, save your fridge space. Sweet potatoes don't belong in the refrigerator. Instead, they do best when stored in a cool spot out of direct sunlight. A dark pantry with a stable temperature between 55 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal. You'll want to keep your potatoes in a breathable container or an open basket. Trapping them in a plastic bag will only encourage condensation and potential mold growth. Feel free to leave sweet potatoes on the counter out of the sun but make sure to use them sooner rather than later, since they can dry out and shrivel when left in warmer environments.