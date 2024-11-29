The Slow Cooker Tactic You Should Use Before Grilling Thick Cuts

However you feel about the gas vs. charcoal debate, there's little doubt that grilled meat is often a showstopper. But larger, thicker cuts can be notoriously difficult to cook on a grill. Luckily, a slow cooker can be used to pre-cook those huge cuts of meat so that the grill just provides a finishing touch. What may seem like an unusual kitchen hack is actually similar to a popular way to cook steak: reverse searing.

Reverse searing is the process of cooking meat, usually a steak, in an oven at a low heat for a longer time before quickly finishing it in a very hot pan. If done right, the result is a tender and juicy interior with a deliciously crisp, crusty exterior.

The slow cooker method of grilling large meats works in essentially the same way by using a low and slow heat to do most of the actual cooking followed by a shorter time over the direct flame of a grill to give a finishing char.