The Slow Cooker Tactic You Should Use Before Grilling Thick Cuts
However you feel about the gas vs. charcoal debate, there's little doubt that grilled meat is often a showstopper. But larger, thicker cuts can be notoriously difficult to cook on a grill. Luckily, a slow cooker can be used to pre-cook those huge cuts of meat so that the grill just provides a finishing touch. What may seem like an unusual kitchen hack is actually similar to a popular way to cook steak: reverse searing.
Reverse searing is the process of cooking meat, usually a steak, in an oven at a low heat for a longer time before quickly finishing it in a very hot pan. If done right, the result is a tender and juicy interior with a deliciously crisp, crusty exterior.
The slow cooker method of grilling large meats works in essentially the same way by using a low and slow heat to do most of the actual cooking followed by a shorter time over the direct flame of a grill to give a finishing char.
Using a slow cooker to pre-cook meats for the grill
Slow cookers are versatile appliances known for making incredibly tender, juicy cuts of meat because the lid traps moisture during the slow cook session. It's certainly possible to get meat that juicy using only a grill, but it's a much more challenging task, especially with thicker cuts.
Another benefit to the slow cooker method is that the uniformity of heat will ensure that everything comes off your grill at the same time. It can make for an awkward few minutes at the cookout if whatever non-meat foods you're grilling are done but the steaks are still cold in the middle. Since a slow-cooker does most of the actual cooking, you're essentially using the grill to finish those larger items that would otherwise take forever.
Not only that, but a slow cooker guarantees your thick cuts will actually be cooked. The aggressive heat of a grill can easily burn the outside of your meat and leave the inside raw. But with a slow cooker taking you 90% of the way, the final 10% is a breeze.