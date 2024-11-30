How To Use The Double Spout On Soy Sauce Bottles Properly

Kikkoman soy sauce, with its elegant, red-capped bottle and double spouted lid, is a mainstay in the Japanese dining scene and a popular table condiment in many restaurants. Attractive as the bottle design is, the dual spouts are not just a visual feature. They actually serve an important function when helping you season your food.

The way it works is simple: place a finger over one of the holes and hold the other spout above your food. Don't worry, it won't all come rushing out because your finger covering the hole restricts airflow, cutting off the stream. When you want a pour, gradually lift your finger and you'll see a drizzle of soy sauce splash onto your plate.

Knowing this simple instruction reveals the genius of this bottle design, and why it is so ubiquitous in casual dining rooms. Cutting down on spills makes it less likely you will add too much salt to your plate, keeping your sodium intake and the restaurant's bottom line in check.