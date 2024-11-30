How To Use The Double Spout On Soy Sauce Bottles Properly
Kikkoman soy sauce, with its elegant, red-capped bottle and double spouted lid, is a mainstay in the Japanese dining scene and a popular table condiment in many restaurants. Attractive as the bottle design is, the dual spouts are not just a visual feature. They actually serve an important function when helping you season your food.
The way it works is simple: place a finger over one of the holes and hold the other spout above your food. Don't worry, it won't all come rushing out because your finger covering the hole restricts airflow, cutting off the stream. When you want a pour, gradually lift your finger and you'll see a drizzle of soy sauce splash onto your plate.
Knowing this simple instruction reveals the genius of this bottle design, and why it is so ubiquitous in casual dining rooms. Cutting down on spills makes it less likely you will add too much salt to your plate, keeping your sodium intake and the restaurant's bottom line in check.
How to store soy sauce at home
In some ways, the double spout bottle is an ideal applicator for soy sauce. Before you pick one up to use in your kitchen though (buy it from the store don't steal it from a restaurant), consider that it may not be the best way to preserve soy sauce at home. The Kikkoman design is best suited for high-volume restaurants, where the bottles will be regularly depleted and refilled.
The major drawback to the design is that it does not seal, leaving the soy sauce constantly exposed to air. With frequent refills this isn't an issue, however, such storage conditions in a slower restaurant — or on your kitchen counter — will oxidize the soy sauce, altering its color, smell, and flavor. The sauce won't actually spoil, but you don't want to lose out on taste, especially if you splurged on artisanal soy sauce.
If you want to get the best out of your homemade Asian meals, it's time to stop storing soy sauce in your pantry and transfer it to your fridge instead. This will keep soy sauce fresher for longer, however, you will still get some oxidation with the double spout design, along with the possibility of refrigerator smell. Buying a sealed bottle is best for long-term storage.