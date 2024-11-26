Here's How Long Summer Sausage Lasts After Opening

Because summer sausage is perishable once it's opened, you shouldn't leave it out on the counter at room temperature for more than two hours as it can reach dangerous temperatures where bacteria thrive. Further, you should always use a clean knife to slice it to prevent cross-contamination. If you want to be really careful, you should not take bites off the whole link, either, as your mouth can introduce bacteria to it that can cause it to spoil faster; just like drinking straight from a carton of milk or juice.

You can also freeze your summer sausage if you're not sure you'll finish it before the three weeks are up (you can freeze it when unopened, as well) and it'll retain its quality for up to two months. (It'll stay safe to eat for as long as it's frozen, even when freezer burnt, though you might find its taste and texture change for the worse beyond a couple months.) For best results (whether the summer sausage is opened or not), wrap it up tightly with an outer layer like aluminum foil or plastic wrap and then put it in a heavy-duty freezer-safe bag, pushing out as much air as possible before it goes in.