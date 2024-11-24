The Bougie Dessert Julia Child Considered An All Time Fave

Julia Child, towering at 6'2" with pearls and poise, brought French cuisine into American kitchens like no one else–even earning a prestige TV treatment for her legacy. Her book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and the beloved PBS cooking series, "The French Chef," inspired American audiences, especially home cooks and women pursuing culinary careers. With her spirited warble, quick wit, and knack for turning culinary tips into life lessons, she made cooking feel fun, refined, and most importantly attainable. And if you're looking for a dessert as classic and buoyant as Child was, look no further than her favorite: île flottante, the floating island. And how poetic is that?

The name perfectly captures this dessert in both a literal and figurative sense: a delicate meringue "island" floating on a sea of rich crème anglaise, a sweet vanilla custard made from milk, egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla. Though not widely known today, Floating Island was featured in Julia Child's Mastering the Art of French Cooking: Volume 1 and enjoyed its heyday in the U.S. from the early 20th century through the Midcentury Modern era, thanks to the affordability and abundance of eggs and milk. The dessert was also a staple at many restaurants, including Le Cirque, a once-iconic French culinary destination in NYC.