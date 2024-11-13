The Alarming Freebie A Costco Customer Found In Their Roast

A Redditor posted under the subreddit r/Costco today that they discovered a broken needle nestled in their batch of Costco chuck roast. "I'm so glad I found it before someone bit into or swallowed it," the user wrote. The needle finder said they prepared the chuck roast for some family members. The appearance of the broken needle led them to eat the rest of their meal with caution — some of them ditched the roast altogether.

In the post, the Redditor questioned where the needle could have come from, but commenters chimed in to note that it was most likely the tip of an injector needle that was used during processing to either marinate or tenderize the meat. "Looks like the tip of an injector needle for marinating meat," one Redditor commented. "Could also be a tenderizer needle if the meat you bought wasn't marinated." Another user commented that meats are often injected with a solution to tenderize and impart more flavor.

The Redditor accompanied the post with a photo that compares the size of the needle to a pistachio, and they are approximately the same length. Many commenters, including the forum's moderator, suggested that the original poster return the food or contact Costco.