Costco's Fan-Favorite Salmon Has Been Spotted After Far Too Long

There have been plenty of Kirkland Signature flops over the years at Costco, but a discontinued item doesn't necessarily mean it wasn't popular. A long-time favorite Kirkland Signature item, which had temporarily disappeared, has been reinstated to its former glory. Several Reddit users have confirmed they are seeing (and purchasing) the beloved Kirkland Signature Fresh Stuffed Salmon basking in its usual case in the prepared food section of local stores.

This discovery has caused much excitement and praise online, with a handful of Reddit users sharing fond memories of parents purchasing this Costco meal as far back as the '90s. Other commenters were less familiar with the stuffed salmon and were asking questions about the ingredients in the stuffing and instructions on how to bake it at home.

One seemingly universal truth: The Signature Fresh Stuffed Salmon has rightfully taken its place as a dinner table staple due to its delicious flavor, almost non-existent preparation, and general acceptance (and repeat purchases) from its loyal customer base. It's almost good enough to get kicked out of Costco for.