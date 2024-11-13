Costco's Fan-Favorite Salmon Has Been Spotted After Far Too Long
There have been plenty of Kirkland Signature flops over the years at Costco, but a discontinued item doesn't necessarily mean it wasn't popular. A long-time favorite Kirkland Signature item, which had temporarily disappeared, has been reinstated to its former glory. Several Reddit users have confirmed they are seeing (and purchasing) the beloved Kirkland Signature Fresh Stuffed Salmon basking in its usual case in the prepared food section of local stores.
This discovery has caused much excitement and praise online, with a handful of Reddit users sharing fond memories of parents purchasing this Costco meal as far back as the '90s. Other commenters were less familiar with the stuffed salmon and were asking questions about the ingredients in the stuffing and instructions on how to bake it at home.
One seemingly universal truth: The Signature Fresh Stuffed Salmon has rightfully taken its place as a dinner table staple due to its delicious flavor, almost non-existent preparation, and general acceptance (and repeat purchases) from its loyal customer base. It's almost good enough to get kicked out of Costco for.
The Kirkland Signature Fresh Stuffed Salmon makes dinner easy
The Kirkland Signature Fresh Stuffed Salmon is just what it sounds like: Four salmon filets are sliced lengthwise and filled with seasonings, diced shrimp, and bits of crab; then topped with a generous handful of parsley. The amount of seafood stuffing ranges by store, with some skimping and others overstuffing, so keep this in mind when you're picking out your container.
In terms of cooking, the possibilities are endless. One Reddit user said that, to prepare the salmon, they "make [their] own filet on a cedar plank or do it in a pan with lemon pepper and butter." Another said, "We would sprinkle some sea salt on top and it always came out delicious." At this point, it's probably better to get a pan or two of the stuffed salmon in your cart now and worry about how to cook it once it's safely at your home. The reason salmon is so popular is because it's relatively easy to cook with, and this Kirkland Signature version simplifies things even more while also increasing the quality.