The Secret To Properly Melting Brown Sugar In The Microwave
Using your microwave can help speed up the cooking process for many essential ingredients in your recipes. It also gives you more control over the cooking time for ingredients that can burn quickly. Brown sugar is commonly used in several desserts, main dishes, and side dishes; melting it in the microwave can cut down on the prep time for your recipe.
Brown sugar melts at 345 degrees Fahrenheit so you will want to use a microwave-safe dish to melt it in the microwave. Microwave the brown sugar for about 30 seconds and then remove it to stir before repeating the process. Repeat this process until all the solid sugar particles are dissolved into the liquid. Placing a bowl of water in the microwave beside the brown sugar is the secret to melting it this way. The water introduces moisture into the environment that supports the melting process. The melted sugar can be very hot so be sure to use a potholder for safety when removing it from the microwave.
Melted brown sugar has many uses
Molasses is the ingredient that gives brown sugar its dark color. It is also a by-product of sugar that is removed during the refining process. If you don't have any brown sugar on hand it is possible to substitute for it using white sugar and molasses. Once you've melted down your brown sugar there are so many fun recipes you can use it in. You will want to use it as quickly as possible because the sugar crystals will begin to harden as it cools.
Add melted brown sugar to soy sauce for an easy-at-home teriyaki sauce. Use it to make a glaze for pastries, ham, or roasted sweet potatoes. You could also use it to make brown sugar syrup at home to flavor your morning cup of coffee. Melt it into a thick syrup and add melted butter and heavy cream to make a simple caramel drizzle for apples or popcorn. Don't be afraid to get creative with this sweet ingredient everyone loves in your next recipe.