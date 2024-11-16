The Salty Addition Your Cheesecakes Need

Sweet and salty desserts have long been favorites for those of us with sweet tooths. There's something about the combination that's addictive, which is why so many professional and home cooks mix the flavor profiles so often. Salt is a key ingredient that lifts the flavors it's paired with by increasing your ability to taste sweetness and blocking bitterness.

If you're thinking of making a cheesecake for a special occasion (or just because), you might want to try a new twist on the salty and sweet theme with an ingredient that's not as common but not new in the baking world: bacon. While most proteins are a hard no when it comes to making sweet treats, bacon is the exception. Bacon is an excellent component for baked goods such as cheesecake because it adds a smoky flavor and cuts down the overall sweetness. While bacon might often be thought of in chocolate-based recipes, you'll want it in every cheesecake you bake after you taste just how good it is.