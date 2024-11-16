The Salty Addition Your Cheesecakes Need
Sweet and salty desserts have long been favorites for those of us with sweet tooths. There's something about the combination that's addictive, which is why so many professional and home cooks mix the flavor profiles so often. Salt is a key ingredient that lifts the flavors it's paired with by increasing your ability to taste sweetness and blocking bitterness.
If you're thinking of making a cheesecake for a special occasion (or just because), you might want to try a new twist on the salty and sweet theme with an ingredient that's not as common but not new in the baking world: bacon. While most proteins are a hard no when it comes to making sweet treats, bacon is the exception. Bacon is an excellent component for baked goods such as cheesecake because it adds a smoky flavor and cuts down the overall sweetness. While bacon might often be thought of in chocolate-based recipes, you'll want it in every cheesecake you bake after you taste just how good it is.
The best way to add bacon to cheesecake
Now, you might be a little hesitant to add bacon to a dessert like cheesecake but trust me when I say it's something you've been missing out on. Depending on how much of a salty, savory flavor you'd like in the dish, you'll want to decide if you'll use bacon as a topper to your cheesecake or mix it with the other ingredients you plan to use.
Whichever journey you decide to go on, you'll want to pan-fry the bacon first. Once golden and crispy, place it on a plate with a paper towel for a minute or two to cool and soak up some of the grease, then chop it up into small, even bits. Sprinkle the bacon bits over the cheesecake, or add them to the mixture you plan to bake. Whichever you choose, you'll be surprised at the delicious flavor and depth bacon gives to your cheesecake.