Here's How Long Pedialyte Is Good For After Opening

Pedialyte is a lifesaver for any parents with sick little ones who are losing fluids due to vomit and diarrhea. It's also become known as a great hangover remedy for adults who imbibed a little bit too much the night before (it's that or pickle juice). Thanks to its precise recipe of vital electrolytes, as well as a relatively low amount of sugar, Pedialyte is a go-to for quick rehydration. But because it typically comes in one liter bottles, you're not likely to use it all up in one pour. So how long do you have to use it?

It turns out you only have 48 hours to use up that open bottle of electrolytes before you should dump out anything that is left. The reasoning is this: Because of what Pedialyte is used for primarily (to help replenish kids' fluids when they're sick, potentially with a gastrointestinal infection) keeping an open bottle for just 48 hours reduces the amount of time outside bacteria would have to flourish in the liquid. Keeping Pedialyte for longer than two days enhances this risk, thus increasing the chances your child (or your hungover friend) could get hit with a second infection, when their body is already stressed and working hard to fight off the first.