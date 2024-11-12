Here's How Long Pedialyte Is Good For After Opening
Pedialyte is a lifesaver for any parents with sick little ones who are losing fluids due to vomit and diarrhea. It's also become known as a great hangover remedy for adults who imbibed a little bit too much the night before (it's that or pickle juice). Thanks to its precise recipe of vital electrolytes, as well as a relatively low amount of sugar, Pedialyte is a go-to for quick rehydration. But because it typically comes in one liter bottles, you're not likely to use it all up in one pour. So how long do you have to use it?
It turns out you only have 48 hours to use up that open bottle of electrolytes before you should dump out anything that is left. The reasoning is this: Because of what Pedialyte is used for primarily (to help replenish kids' fluids when they're sick, potentially with a gastrointestinal infection) keeping an open bottle for just 48 hours reduces the amount of time outside bacteria would have to flourish in the liquid. Keeping Pedialyte for longer than two days enhances this risk, thus increasing the chances your child (or your hungover friend) could get hit with a second infection, when their body is already stressed and working hard to fight off the first.
Tips for storing Pedialyte before and after opening
Bottled Pedialyte is shelf-stable until opened, so it doesn't need to be refrigerated when you bring it home. Keep it in a cool location (like the floor or a shelf in your pantry), out of direct sunlight, and away from excessive heat. While Pedialyte doesn't have to be refrigerated before opening, it can be more palatable (especially to youngsters) if it's cold, so you might keep a few bottles in your fridge anyway. Pedialyte encourages consumers to strictly adhere to the Best By date — it is not recommended to drink it after the date printed on the bottle.
Once you've opened a bottle, any leftovers should definitely be kept in the fridge. Try not to touch the rim of the bottle to anything, including your hands, as that can introduce bacteria into the liquid. If it does happen (we're not going to tell you not to drink it straight from the bottle when you're fighting a hangover) just be sure to discard whatever is left after the prescribed 48 hours to avoid any potential bacterial infection.