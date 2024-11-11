How Many Sweet Potatoes Are In A Pound?

The sweet creamy flavor of sweet potatoes and the thick golden syrup it makes as it bakes is the stuff childhood Thanksgiving memories are made of. You can purchase sweet potatoes in your local produce section by the pound or in pre-measured bags. The number of sweet potatoes in a pound varies depending on the size of the root. There are on average about three medium-sized sweet potatoes in a pound. A medium-sized sweet potato of about 130 grams would be roughly the size of your balled-up fist.

One way to prepare this delicious root veggie is to cover the roots in tin foil and roast them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour. The tin foil covering ensures the heat is distributed evenly over the entire vegetable. You'll want to use a sheet pan to bake them this way to keep the thick sweet syrupy juice from dripping in your oven. This method could also be used to cook the roots on a grill or in the coals of an open campfire.

You can cook sweet potatoes in your microwave for about 10 minutes but be sure not to use tin foil for this method. Baked sweet potato is complemented well with butter and brown sugar but the key to the most flavorful baked sweet potatoes is freezing them first. Start with roots without soft spots on them as soft spots could mean that the potato is over-ripe.