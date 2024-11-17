Is There Even A Difference Between Iced Lattes And Iced Cappuccinos?

If you're a Starbucks frequent flier, the main difference between an iced latte and an iced cappuccino may well be that the latter item is not on the menu at all locations, while the former seems to be ubiquitous and is available in a variety of flavors. Another way in which the two differ, however, is the way they are prepared. While Starbucks isn't forthcoming on the preparation process, Dunkin' reveals that it makes its iced lattes by mixing espresso with cold milk and then adding ice. To make an iced cappuccino, it does the same thing, then tops the drink with foamed milk.

For better or worse, there isn't one specific way to make either of these drinks, which makes talking about their differences somewhat complicated. That said, the main difference between a latte and a cappuccino is how coffee-forward they are. Cappuccinos tend to use more coffee and less milk while lattes tend to be heavier on the milk.