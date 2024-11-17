Is There Even A Difference Between Iced Lattes And Iced Cappuccinos?
If you're a Starbucks frequent flier, the main difference between an iced latte and an iced cappuccino may well be that the latter item is not on the menu at all locations, while the former seems to be ubiquitous and is available in a variety of flavors. Another way in which the two differ, however, is the way they are prepared. While Starbucks isn't forthcoming on the preparation process, Dunkin' reveals that it makes its iced lattes by mixing espresso with cold milk and then adding ice. To make an iced cappuccino, it does the same thing, then tops the drink with foamed milk.
For better or worse, there isn't one specific way to make either of these drinks, which makes talking about their differences somewhat complicated. That said, the main difference between a latte and a cappuccino is how coffee-forward they are. Cappuccinos tend to use more coffee and less milk while lattes tend to be heavier on the milk.
The milkier latte may lend itself better to flavoring
While the proportions can vary depending on the order and the barista, the basic formula for an iced cappuccino may involve combining a double shot of espresso with milk and ice. While it is possible to add flavoring syrups, these may not always be used if the iced cappuccino is meant to be as coffee-forward as its warmer counterpart. In this case, the foamed milk topping may be the only enhancement.
Due to the fact that milk's neutral taste makes a perfect blank canvas, iced lattes very often come in a variety of flavors. The autumnally-ubiquitous Starbucks pumpkin spice latte comes in an iced as well as a hot form, as do numerous spinoffs found everywhere from gas stations to DIY TikTok videos. For the winter holiday season, Starbucks and its imitators may crank out iced lattes meant to taste like gingerbread, while coffee chains often add iced lattes with delicate floral flavors like lavender to their spring menus.