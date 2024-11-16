Trader Joe's Dill Pickle Mustard Belongs In Your Deviled Eggs

There are certain items from Trader Joe's that people swear by, like particular sauces and canned produce that they keep on hand for various recipes. Among condiments like Thai sweet ginger sauce and organic ketchup, you can find Trader Joe's dill pickle mustard, the latest ingredient that you'll want to try, especially if you're making deviled eggs.

Made up of your normal combination of mustard ingredients (mustard seed, turmeric, garlic, paprika, etc.), with additions like dill pickle and dried dill weed, this Trader Joe's sauce is a great way to spice up any recipe that requires mustard without having to whip up anything extra. Mustard is so versatile, and since we already use it for deviled egg filling, Trader Joe's had the right idea when they decided to mix these flavors. Those folks think of everything, don't they? After mixing this mustard with your deviled egg filling, you'll understand why this is another purchase from Trader Joe's that should always be in your fridge.