Trader Joe's Dill Pickle Mustard Belongs In Your Deviled Eggs
There are certain items from Trader Joe's that people swear by, like particular sauces and canned produce that they keep on hand for various recipes. Among condiments like Thai sweet ginger sauce and organic ketchup, you can find Trader Joe's dill pickle mustard, the latest ingredient that you'll want to try, especially if you're making deviled eggs.
Made up of your normal combination of mustard ingredients (mustard seed, turmeric, garlic, paprika, etc.), with additions like dill pickle and dried dill weed, this Trader Joe's sauce is a great way to spice up any recipe that requires mustard without having to whip up anything extra. Mustard is so versatile, and since we already use it for deviled egg filling, Trader Joe's had the right idea when they decided to mix these flavors. Those folks think of everything, don't they? After mixing this mustard with your deviled egg filling, you'll understand why this is another purchase from Trader Joe's that should always be in your fridge.
This just makes sense
Of all the best deviled eggs recipes, your favorite is likely homemade, and dill pickle mustard will not only add flavor, but potentially save you a little time. Instead of mixing relish and mustard into the deviled egg mixture like usual, would, use the Trader Joe's dill pickle mustard sauce instead. After trying out this condiment once, you'll be keeping a bottle in your kitchen at all times. Trader Joe's figured out the perfect balance of pickle/mustard flavor so we don't have to anymore. Gone are the days of adding a "perfect" amount of mustard or worrying about how much relish is too much relish. This concept might seem silly, but if you've been there, you understand the struggle.
Don't only use this condiment for deviled eggs though, the possibilities are virtually endless. Anything that requires mustard can only be improved when you use this Trader Joe's dill pickle version instead. Even if you've never been to Trader Joe's, this is your excuse to make the trip and try a fun twist on classic flavors.