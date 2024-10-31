Wawa Tumblers Recalled For A Painful Reason

Recalls are a constant in the consumer world we live in today. We have covered plenty recalls pertaining to foods and beverages recently, but problematic items that could harm consumers span far beyond edible products. Such is the case for Wawa, which was selling a line of tumblers that has now been recalled due to laceration risks for users.

Tumblers, the big-lidded cups with special straws, have been blowing up in popularity in recent years, with brands like Stanley making the cups go viral. Wawa has been one of several companies to cash in on the popular item, and this line of tumblers debuted in August 2024. The problem is, while many tumblers utilize hard plastic straws, Wawa's tumblers instead came with metal straws, which led to dangerous results for some customers.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, four individuals who purchased tumblers from Wawa have reported being lacerated on either their hands or mouth as a result of the now-recalled product.