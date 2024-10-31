Wawa Tumblers Recalled For A Painful Reason
Recalls are a constant in the consumer world we live in today. We have covered plenty recalls pertaining to foods and beverages recently, but problematic items that could harm consumers span far beyond edible products. Such is the case for Wawa, which was selling a line of tumblers that has now been recalled due to laceration risks for users.
Tumblers, the big-lidded cups with special straws, have been blowing up in popularity in recent years, with brands like Stanley making the cups go viral. Wawa has been one of several companies to cash in on the popular item, and this line of tumblers debuted in August 2024. The problem is, while many tumblers utilize hard plastic straws, Wawa's tumblers instead came with metal straws, which led to dangerous results for some customers.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, four individuals who purchased tumblers from Wawa have reported being lacerated on either their hands or mouth as a result of the now-recalled product.
What to do if you purchased a recalled Wawa tumbler
Within the short period of time that Wawa sold their four styles of signature tumblers, the company sold roughly 60,000 units across eight states and Washington D.C., at around $13.00 apiece. As a result, each of the thousands of people who bought one of Wawa's tumblers has been instructed to stop using the product and now has two potential courses of action moving forward.
Despite the purchases taking place at Wawa, the expanding Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is not who is handling the recall. Instead, the company that imported the cups, Halo Branded Solutions, is who consumers are meant to contact about the recall. The first option for buyers of the popular product is to return the tumbler and its straw to Halo to receive a $15 gift card as a refund. Alternatively, if someone in possession of one of the Wawa tumblers wants to keep it, Halo is also able to replace the metal straw with a silicone one free of charge to prevent any further injuries from occurring.