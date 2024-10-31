Here's How Long Canned Pumpkin Is Good For After Being Opened

Canned pumpkin, or pumpkin purée, is available year-round on grocery store shelves, but its time to shine is during the fall and early winter months — it's just as good, after all, as scratch-made pumpkin purée — with families gathering around the table for holiday desserts like pumpkin pie, pumpkin rolls, moist homemade pumpkin bread, and pumpkin cheesecake – there are so many ways to use canned pumpkin. While some recipes call for an entire can, many do not, so you might be wondering how long you have to use up the rest before it can start to go bad.

Canned pumpkin is a low-acid food, and as such, it is best used within four days with proper storage in the refrigerator. (It may be good for up to a week in the fridge, but you'll have to use your best judgment and check for signs of spoilage past the four-day mark.) While you absolutely can keep it in the can for storage (perhaps with a bit of plastic wrap and a rubber band to hold it in place for a cover), removing it and placing it instead into a plastic or glass container with an airtight lid will help it keep its pumpkin-y flavor better.