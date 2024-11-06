Are Costco's King Crab Legs Worth The Hype?

Costco is renowned for its bulk food offerings, never-ending complimentary samples, and exclusive membership cards. The bulk pack of king crab legs follows the trend of enormous food volumes, presenting an impressive option for seafood lovers seeking both quality and quantity. These crab legs come in 9 to 12 ounce portions and are sold in a 10-pound box, with prices varying depending on the location. While Costco only sells king crab in these large packages, a mix of praise and playful critique has brought into question whether the taste and experience justify the cost, particularly in a membership-driven shopping environment.

While some shoppers feel the price is steep, many agree that the taste and ample amount make it worth the investment. For instance, in 2023, TikTok user @ny.foodie reported paying $38.99 per pound, totaling $389 for the box, but justified it as affordable in the comment section. Meanwhile, @girlchef63, humorously compared the expense of buying king crab from Costco to taking out a loan on a house. Her store was selling the crab for $27.99 per pound in 2021, whereas a Redditor posted about theirs selling it at $43.99 per pound in early 2024. Even if it's good quality seafood, the price may still be unreasonable according to members.