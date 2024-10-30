Your Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Would Be Better As A Wine Dispenser

You've just finished scooping the guts out of your Halloween pumpkin, and not only are you thoroughly grossed out by having had to stick your hands in the goop, but you're fresh out of artistic inspiration for how to carve it. All of the clever, creative ideas have already been done, and besides, you know you don't have the artistic skills to pull them off. What you really need is a drink, so you reach for your trusty box o'wine, when suddenly inspiration strikes! Forget the jack o'Lantern, how about a thematically appropriate DIY wine dispenser?

Making a jack o'wine couldn't be much easier once you've already done the hard work of gutting the pumpkin. Instead of carving a face, all you need to do is make a round hole where a mouth would be. Remove the wine bag from the box, then stuff it down inside your pumpkin, pull the dispensing nozzle out the mouth hole, then put the lid back on. The red nozzle even kind of looks like a pair of puckered lips, but if you think your pumpkin looks odd without a face, you can go ahead and add some eyes and a nose, as well (before you stuff the bag in, that is). These extra holes won't matter, since the sturdy plastic bag will keep the wine in place.