Give Your Floats The Fall Treatment With Apple Cider

Pumpkin spice may be fall's most cliched flavor thanks to Starbucks and its infamously ubiquitous PSL, but it isn't the only candidate for seasonal standard-bearer. Apples have been coming into season each fall since ancient times, and apple cider dates back at least as far as the Roman Empire. Unfortunately, despite its historical precedence, cider doesn't lend itself well to latte-fying, which may be part of the reason pumpkin spice took over the world. Still, this beverage deserves an indulgent concoction of its own, even if it's something Starbucks will never add to its menu: the apple cider float.

This drink-dessert mashup is as easy to make as a root beer or Coke float: pour sparkling cider into a glass, then plop in a few scoops of vanilla ice cream. Grab a straw and a spoon and dive right in. If you want to intensify the apple flavor, you can also use a 50/50 mixture of sparkling and still cider or apple juice. If you don't have any sparkling cider on hand, you can also combine apple juice with plain or flavored seltzer, ginger ale, or lemon-lime soda to add fizz to the float.