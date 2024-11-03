The Worst Firehouse Subs Hot Sauce Is Sadly Overwhelming

Hot sauce is the fiery savior you need on your plate, adding layers of heat, smokiness, sweetness, and tang. That said, sometimes a sauce fails to meet up to the hype and that's the problem we have with Hot N Saucy's Carrot N Chipotle. The unique match of chipotle and carrot had some promise but unfortunately, it failed to meet the mark in more ways than one.

It's not every day you find a Chipotle N carrot hot sauce, and that's exactly why we were intrigued. Usually hot sauces are either anchored by vinegar or various peppers. With this sauce, however, we have carrots being the star ingredient. Going by the ingredient list, the second most prominent ingredients are carrots right after distilled vinegar. This unique base had us excited by the idea of a veggie-forward, sweet sauce that's different from the usual peppery sauce base.

But then we encounter the chipotle peppers in Adobo sauce — the one miss that sets everything ablaze. While chipotle peppers are delicious on their own, the intensity of the smokey flavor isn't a great fit for the fresh vibrant carrot base. What should have been an intricate balance of sweet and smokey flavors takes a turn and all that is left is the overwhelming Adobo sauce. It can only be described as sitting down for a veggie stir-fry and being served a charred BBQ brisket instead.