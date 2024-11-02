Sorry, You've Been Storing Fresh Berries Wrong This Entire Time

You've heard that one bad apple can spoil the bunch? The same goes for strawberries. And raspberries. Blueberries, too. If you're shopping on Sunday for a pie you're making on Friday, then you'll want to make sure you're storing your fresh berries so that they'll last — and that means more than just picking out the moldy and slimy fruit specimens. The matter of keeping delicate berries fresh in the fridge is one that continues to spark a bit of debate: Should you put those berries in the icebox unwashed, only giving them a quick rinse right before you eat them? That's one argument, and it's what many people do. Or should you wash them off as soon as you're back from the supermarket? As it turns out, even bananas can benefit from a quick bath once they get home from the store.

Actually, there's a compromise position: Wash your berries before you put them in the fridge, but do it in a solution of vinegar and water — that'll help kill any mold spores before they spread. Then dry the berries completely before storing them in a container that gets plenty of ventilation; you want to eliminate as much moisture as possible because moisture is what makes berries go bad. Here's a little more on how to do your berry best when it comes to storing strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries.