The Genius Cooling Rack Alternative You Can Use In A Pinch

Baking can be a stressful task if you're not a natural, and baking a lot of something can have you shaking in your shoes. But once you have the oven situation decided on (a staggered approach, no doubt, with sheet trays going in in groups), you'll have to figure out where you're going to put all those trays to cool once they're out of the oven. With only a few cooling racks on hand, what else can you use?

How about this genius idea: take a metal muffin tin and flip it over so that the six (or however many) muffin insets are sticking upward. Set your cookie tray or cake pan — or even your cast iron skillet — on top of those insets and pat yourself on the back, because you've just made baking in bulk a lot easier on yourself.

Mind, this won't work with silicone muffin tins, since they're not as stiff as metal ones. The last thing you need is to rest a hot-out-of-the-oven cake layer on it, only to have the silicone muffin tin buckle under the weight and send your pan crashing to the ground.