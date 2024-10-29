The Iconic Minnesota Bar With The Most Classic Juicy Lucy Burger

Juicy Lucys are simple — they start with a burger patty that's filled with American cheese, and the one at Matt's Bar only comes dressed with pickles and grilled onions. The one warning you'll need to heed, however, is that you need to wait for a while before you bite into it. The staff will even tell you so when they hand you the burger. The patty stays on the grill for a long time since it needs to be heated through to its core to melt the cheese. That long heat application makes the golden ooze on the inside ripping hot.

Take it from me, someone who thought he'd waited long enough. If you don't let the thing rest, you will burn your mouth — I certainly did. For memory's sake, it felt like a rite of passage because that first bite was absolutely glorious. The American cheese isn't stretchy but rather a watery cascade akin to a sauce (which is why it doesn't need condiments, in my opinion). It's a sloppy, beautiful mess of a burger, one you'll cherish down to every scalding bite. If you're a drinker, don't forget an ice cold beer on the side.