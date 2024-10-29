The Iconic Minnesota Bar With The Most Classic Juicy Lucy Burger
The Juicy Lucy deserves its spot in the pantheon of magnificent burgers. There's something extremely satisfying about biting into a burger that's filled with molten-hot cheese. That style originates from Minneapolis, Minnesota, where a contentious debate about the Juicy Lucy's restaurant of origin still rages on today. It either came from a place called the 5-8 Club or Matt's Bar, depending on who's telling the story. A lot of people give the nod to Matt's, a small watering hole at the corner of Cedar and 35th St.
It's a classic dive bar with booths, a few tables, and a fully stocked wooden bar lining the wall. It's behind that bar where you'll see the small griddle and fry station situated. If you visit, the griddle will likely be filled to the brim with burger patties and a pile of onions, and it's almost guaranteed that the place will be packed — everyone from locals to visitors want to enjoy the real deal. I've been there, and I absolutely loved it when I went.
The one thing to know about eating a Juicy Lucy
Juicy Lucys are simple — they start with a burger patty that's filled with American cheese, and the one at Matt's Bar only comes dressed with pickles and grilled onions. The one warning you'll need to heed, however, is that you need to wait for a while before you bite into it. The staff will even tell you so when they hand you the burger. The patty stays on the grill for a long time since it needs to be heated through to its core to melt the cheese. That long heat application makes the golden ooze on the inside ripping hot.
Take it from me, someone who thought he'd waited long enough. If you don't let the thing rest, you will burn your mouth — I certainly did. For memory's sake, it felt like a rite of passage because that first bite was absolutely glorious. The American cheese isn't stretchy but rather a watery cascade akin to a sauce (which is why it doesn't need condiments, in my opinion). It's a sloppy, beautiful mess of a burger, one you'll cherish down to every scalding bite. If you're a drinker, don't forget an ice cold beer on the side.
Matt's Bar also serves other food
The other items on Matt's Bar menu include plain hamburgers, cheeseburgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, and a chicken sandwich. Then, there are your standard french fries and chips. When I visited, I also had a cheeseburger to assess the difference between it and a Juicy Lucy. I can say that the standard burger, too, was absolutely perfect for what it was — a simply dressed bar burger that didn't need any extra bells and whistles. I did not try the chicken, however. Really, though, when a restaurant is known for one thing, why bother branching into anything else?
Maybe it was the well-seasoned griddle or the dive bar surroundings, but you can definitely understand why Matt's Juicy Lucy has an air of legend surrounding it. If you visit, I can all but guarantee it'll be busy, but it's definitely worth waiting for if you happen to be in Minneapolis. The city's beautiful, so you might as well enjoy everything about it, including the scalding hot burger.