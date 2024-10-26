The Genius Way To Use Mason Jar Bands To Bake Your Muffins

A fresh-baked muffin is a great way to start the day, and a decadent cupcake can be the perfect way to end it. But the pans designed to cook these tasty treats can be cumbersome, especially in a small kitchen. Awkwardly shaped and perhaps infrequently used, a muffin pan might spend most of its life getting shuffled out of the way for more convenient cookware — if you even have one in the first place.

On the other hand, mason jars are perhaps one of the most versatile kitchen items, used in everything from home canning to wedding decorations. But it may not be common knowledge that part of a mason jar can be used to bake muffins.

For cooks who either don't have or don't want to bother with a muffin pan, the baked treat can be cooked using mason jar bands. Take caution though, for an improper technique can end in a mess of malformed muffins.