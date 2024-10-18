Liam Payne's Favorite American Food Was A Cheesy Comfort Classic

In Payne's own words, "Mozzarella sticks are just the height of all culinary skill." The fried cheese, perfectly melted and paired with rich marinara sauce (or melba sauce in the Albany, New York area), is hard to resist, even at a random diner after a late show. Beyond his remarkable singing, Payne's appreciation for comfort food reached farther than his own plate.

Liam Payne dedicated his efforts to supporting and donating to organizations that helped feed unprivileged communities. Starting in 2020, the singer donated to Trussell Trust, a charity focused on combating poverty and providing food through food banks, remaining a donor until his death.

"Over the last four years, Liam was a generous supporter of Trussell and our community of food banks, not only funding the provision of more than 360,000 meals during Covid but also often joining us in calling for solutions required to end the need for emergency food," said Emma Revie, chief executive officer at the UK charity, following the singer's passing (via The Independent). Whether it was his love of gooey mozzarella sticks or other simple pleasures, Liam Payne's tastes reflect a side of him that will forever resonate with fans.