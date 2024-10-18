Liam Payne's Favorite American Food Was A Cheesy Comfort Classic
Liam Payne, who died on October 16, was known for his powerful vocals in the boy band One Direction and for his musical collaborations post-One Direction, like "Get Low" with the artist and producer Zedd. However, when he wasn't singing, Liam Payne often spoke about his favorite foods and treats in interviews, revealing a surprising favorite American dish. The United Kingdom native was an avid fan of mozzarella sticks dipped in marinara sauce.
He revealed his admiration for American food, specifically mozzarella sticks, during an interview with Sean Evans on "Hot Ones," a YouTube series where celebrities are interviewed while eating increasingly spicy wings. When asked about his favorite food city during his travels, rather than naming a city, he shouted out the entire United States, describing himself as "a man with simple tastes." He said mozzarella sticks from the U.S. stole his heart, and who can blame him when the popular appetizer is a safe bet anywhere from your local pub to a nearby Applebee's.
Cheese sticks and charity: Liam Payne's heartfelt legacy
In Payne's own words, "Mozzarella sticks are just the height of all culinary skill." The fried cheese, perfectly melted and paired with rich marinara sauce (or melba sauce in the Albany, New York area), is hard to resist, even at a random diner after a late show. Beyond his remarkable singing, Payne's appreciation for comfort food reached farther than his own plate.
Liam Payne dedicated his efforts to supporting and donating to organizations that helped feed unprivileged communities. Starting in 2020, the singer donated to Trussell Trust, a charity focused on combating poverty and providing food through food banks, remaining a donor until his death.
"Over the last four years, Liam was a generous supporter of Trussell and our community of food banks, not only funding the provision of more than 360,000 meals during Covid but also often joining us in calling for solutions required to end the need for emergency food," said Emma Revie, chief executive officer at the UK charity, following the singer's passing (via The Independent). Whether it was his love of gooey mozzarella sticks or other simple pleasures, Liam Payne's tastes reflect a side of him that will forever resonate with fans.