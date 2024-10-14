What Apples Are The Best For Deliciously Sweet Caramel Apples?
Fall is on its way, bringing a plethora of tasty treats with it. But when you think of seasonal staples, many of them (pumpkin spice, anyone?) are actually available all year long. So rejoice, caramel apple lovers–though shops may not sell this confection year round, that doesn't stop you from making your own. And with just two ingredients, they're ridiculously easy to make. While caramel is tricky to make from scratch, you can bypass the stress with this shortcut for melting caramel candies instead. That means your most important task is finding the perfect apple to pair with it.
When choosing which apple to dunk into a hot caramel bath, think about contrast. An overly-sweet apple could make for a cloying flavor profile, which is why Granny Smiths are popular. With a sharp, tart bite, they compliment the luxurious richness of caramel perfectly. For those who like less tang and a more mellow sweetness, try a Red Delicious instead. But beware: they can have a mealy texture that doesn't always mesh with sticky caramel.
If you feel like branching out, apples like the Pink Lady, SweeTango, Zestar, and Honeycrisp have taken center stage lately. They all have a crisp, juicy bite that's both sweet and tart. They aren't as intensely sour as Granny Smiths can be and have firmer flesh than a Red Delicious, making for a good middle ground.
Divine additions for your next caramel apple
Nothing beats the simplistic delight of an apple dunked in caramel. But if you're a fan of bells and whistles, it's easy to effortlessly jazz up your treat. Crumble up your favorite cookies to sprinkle over the top or experiment with chocolate drizzles. Intrepid food explorers may want to try some truly unexpected combinations, like crushed potato chips or sour gummy candies.
If you like to keep it lowkey, you can still dress your apple up in subtle ways. Adding salt to your caramel balances out the sweetness perfectly. You can easily roast your own nuts and toss those on for some extra protein and texture. Crush up homemade spicy pecans for a little kick, or roll your apple in crushed pretzels for a real crunch. You can even try mixing pumpkin pie spice in with your caramel to bring out more autumnal flavors.
And here's a little extra good news — at the end of the day, you're still eating an apple, even if it's slathered in sugar. That's extra vitamins and fiber that you won't find in a bucket of Halloween candy. Take some time out of your day to try out these caramel apples and unlock a new favorite year-round snack.