Freddie Mercury's Favorite Curry Was An Indian Classic

Few dishes in the world can compete with the elaborate and exciting flavors of Indian curry. There are dozens of different types from the most populous country in the world, some of which are more familiar to the masses than others, like korma, vindaloo, and tikka masala. Curry is a general term used to describe a sauce that is combined with a variety of meats or vegetables, and served with rice. The number of ingredients (mostly in the form of spices) that go into certain curries might intimidate some, keeping them from cooking or even eating what is, indeed, a delicious type of cuisine. Others adore it, including some well-known names like Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Lady Gaga. Even the late Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury, adored a specific curry called chicken dhansak.

Having been born into a Parsi-Indian family in Zanzibar (in modern day Tanzania), Mercury grew up and was intimately familiar with Parsi cuisine. Chicken dhansak is an Indian dish with Persian roots, and one he gravitated to throughout his life when he craved a taste of home-style comfort food. Having spent most of his life living in England, getting his hands on his favorite Indian dish wouldn't have been difficult, as Indian food is extraordinarily popular in the United Kingdom.