Freddie Mercury's Favorite Curry Was An Indian Classic
Few dishes in the world can compete with the elaborate and exciting flavors of Indian curry. There are dozens of different types from the most populous country in the world, some of which are more familiar to the masses than others, like korma, vindaloo, and tikka masala. Curry is a general term used to describe a sauce that is combined with a variety of meats or vegetables, and served with rice. The number of ingredients (mostly in the form of spices) that go into certain curries might intimidate some, keeping them from cooking or even eating what is, indeed, a delicious type of cuisine. Others adore it, including some well-known names like Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Lady Gaga. Even the late Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury, adored a specific curry called chicken dhansak.
Having been born into a Parsi-Indian family in Zanzibar (in modern day Tanzania), Mercury grew up and was intimately familiar with Parsi cuisine. Chicken dhansak is an Indian dish with Persian roots, and one he gravitated to throughout his life when he craved a taste of home-style comfort food. Having spent most of his life living in England, getting his hands on his favorite Indian dish wouldn't have been difficult, as Indian food is extraordinarily popular in the United Kingdom.
What is chicken dhansak?
The complexity of chicken dhansak nearly rivals Freddie Mercury's vocal range (it was three octaves, by the way). Indeed, the explosion of different flavors in this dish mimic the firecracker that Mercury presented himself to be on stage; a pioneer of glam rock, his costumes and music were eccentric, theatrical, and electrifying. You can expect similar sensations when you dig into dhansak curry. Traditionally made with goat or mutton, Mercury preferred chicken in the dish that also contains lentils, onions, tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes, and spinach. It's flavored with such herbs and spices as mint, coriander, cumin, cardamom, black mustard seeds, turmeric, fenugreek, and chili powder. The chunky, flavorful sauce is then traditionally served over brown rice, but Basmati rice works well also.
The spices and flavorings may vary, with some recipes including cinnamon, nutmeg, tamarind, and ginger; dhansak can also be made completely vegetarian if you exclude the meat. In Britain, the dish is sometimes made with pineapple, which isn't an authentic addition, but it gives the dish a subtle sweetness and tang. You could compare this to pineapple pizza in the United States.
Regardless of the ingredient list, dhansak curry is definitely worth scanning for the next time you look at a menu from an Indian restaurant. As Freddie Mercury sang, it will rock you.